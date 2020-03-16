Carroll County’s coronavirus patient doing ‘extremely well,’ no new positive tests, Health Department says

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Carroll County as of 4 p.m. Monday and Carroll’s lone confirmed coronavirus patient is recovering well at home, according to a Health Department official.
The first Carroll County case of the coronavirus known by the disease it causes, COVID-19, was announced Friday afternoon.
Communicable disease staff say the patient, a man in his 40s, is doing “extremely well,” Maggie Kunz, public information officer for the Carroll County Health Department, said Monday afternoon.
“Our nurse was in contact with him and he’s feeling good,” Kunz said.
No new cases had been discovered in Carroll County, according to Kunz.
The Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, 410-876-4848, has been getting a steady number of calls. Kunz said many people are calling to ask about symptoms and testing.
Kunz encourages people to practice social distancing and stay home if they do not feel well. She said it’s understandable to be frustrated by the restrictions put in place, but everyone has a role to play in mitigation.
“We just want people to know that what they’re doing is important," Kunz said. “You’re helping people you’ll never meet.”
The Health Department is in the process of determining what services can be reduced or possibly eliminated temporarily, Kunz said, so more staff can be devoted to COVID-19 response.
The number of confirmed cases in Maryland stands at 37 as of Monday afternoon, according to the Maryland Department of Health website. In following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Larry Hogan declared Monday that gatherings of 50 people or more should be postponed or cancelled. He also ordered non-essential businesses such as bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms to close starting at 5 p.m.
As of 3:13 p.m. Monday, the coronavirus had resulted in 71 deaths in the United States out of more than 4,100 people who have tested positive for the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University. The World Health Organization deemed the coronavirus a pandemic Wednesday.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. Updates on the number of Maryland cases and other important information can be found on the health department’s COVID-19 web page at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19/.