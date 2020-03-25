Carroll County government offices close to public in response to coronavirus

Carroll County will close several of its government offices by the end of business Wednesday to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus also known as COVID-19.
The following buildings will be closed to the public until further notice, according to a Tuesday night news release from the county:
- Main county office building, 225 N. Center St., Westminster
- County maintenance center, Old Meadow Branch Road, Westminster
- Bureau of Housing, Distillery Building, 10 Distillery Drive, Westminster. The building remains open for noncounty organizations.
- Bureau of Aging at the Westminster Senior and Community Center, 125 Stoner Ave., Westminster
- Robert Moton Center, 300 South Center St., Westminster
- Bureau of Permits & Inspections, temporary location, 1100 Green Valley Road, New Windsor
All county meetings are canceled unless attendees are notified by county staff to teleconference. Any exceptions to this protocol will be communicated by the managing department.
The Board of County Commissioners open sessions are currently being evaluated, the release states, and more information is expected Wednesday.
The senior centers, Business/Employment Resource Center, visitor’s center and Farm Museum continue to be closed, the release states. The Northern Landfill, Hoods Mill Landfill and Carroll County Regional Airport continue to operate at regular hours.
Customers wishing to make any payments to the county or file deeds should use the locked county dropbox in the lower parking lot (parking lot A) or mail to: Carroll County Government, Collections Office, 225 N. Center St., Westminster, MD 21157. Online payments are also accepted via the county website. Receipts will be mailed.
Employment applications will be accepted online via the county Department of Human Resources webpage at https://www.carrollcountymd.gov/government/directory/humanresources/.
Any residents with a question should call the county office at 410-386-2400 for information. A directory of departments with phone numbers is also available on the county website.
Anyone feeling ill should contact their health care professional. Carroll County Health Department is operating a COVID-19 hotline, available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, at 410-876-4848. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. All emergencies should continue to call 911.