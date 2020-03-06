This was supposed to be midterms week for Abby Enslow. But as the COVID-19 coronavirus spread in Italy, where she was studying abroad in Reggio Emilia, her program chose to shut down.
Less than 24 hours after getting notice, she was on a plane home to Sykesville.
The program’s decision was made after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised the level of its travel notice for Italy, telling U.S. travelers to avoid all nonessential travel to the country because of widespread community transmission of the new coronavirus, which causes the disease called COVID-19.
An alumna of Century High School, Enslow is a junior majoring in communication studies at University of North Carolina, Charlotte. Her study abroad program was run by a third party, the University Studies Abroad Consortium.
Enslow’s program gave her a few days to leave, but her parents were eager to have her home as soon as possible, she said in an interview. She bought plane tickets a few hours after the announcement and left Italy on March 1.
Flying out of the Bologna airport, there were some workers in hazmat suits who were taking travelers’ temperatures, she said. Fever is one of the symptoms of infection, alongside coughing and difficulty breathing. The airport gave her information about the coronavirus and preventative measures for when she returned home, she said. She has been monitoring her temperature and it has remained normal.
She had a stopover in London before landing at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, and “Honestly, as soon as I got to the London airport, it was like the coronavirus wasn’t even a thing. Nobody was wearing masks anymore,” she said.
From London, she flew to BWI, where she didn’t know what to expect after telling customs agents she came from Italy. Customs officials did not choose to place her under quarantine.
She is taking necessary precautions now that she is back home.
In at least one case, an ill patient was taken off a Southwest Airlines flight at BWI. That person was medically evaluated on Jan. 25 and did not meet the federal criteria for coronavirus testing at that time.
The week before Enslow left northern Italy, she said, schools and churches were closed, and even the Vatican was affected. Her classes met online and not in person. But she said her program advisors thought that students would be back to in-person classes the next week.
When her program asked students to evacuate, it was a surprise, she said.
She didn’t get a chance to say goodbye in person to her teachers or many of those she met while abroad. But she is proud of how her program and university are handling the situation, she said. She hopes to start online classes soon to finish out her spring semester.
Back home, she said, in some ways the public atmosphere feels more fearful than it was in Italy.
“It’s hard to gauge the severity of the situation when you’re in it. And it is, of course, impacting Italy more severely than it is impacting America, and Maryland more so.” She said that the first day after the CDC declared Italy a level 2 travel advisory, grocery store shelves were emptied and many people began wearing masks.
But after a little bit, “It was totally normal, everyday life after the first surge of fear. The grocery stores were restocked again, people weren't really wearing masks out on a casual stroll through the city and you really couldn't tell that there was anything going on necessarily. Of course it dominated our conversations. But outside of that, you couldn't really tell anything was going on.”
State health officials confirmed Maryland’s first three cases of the disease Thursday evening. Gov. Larry Hogan said the patients, all in Montgomery County, were in “good condition.”
McDaniel College and Carroll Community College do not have students traveling abroad in areas for which CDC has issued COVID-19 travel notices, but spokespeople say they continue to monitor developing information.
McDaniel spokeswoman Cheryl Knauer said the college is in touch with students studying abroad in Budapest, Hungary, through the McDaniel Europe program, as well as others who are studying abroad elsewhere this semester. They had not announced the suspension of any study abroad programs or recall of any students currently abroad.
The college is creating a section of its website dedicated to coronavirus information, she said.
Carroll Community College spokeswoman Trish Carroll said the college does not currently have any students in programs abroad.
Carroll Community was still planning to move forward with a trip to Germany and Austria scheduled in late May, and “We are in close contact with both the health department and the travel vendor who is handling the trip itinerary,” Carroll said in an email. The college plans to “continue to carefully and proactively monitor the evolving Novel Coronavirus Disease COVID-19 health situation, and we will take the appropriate actions recommended by the State and Carroll County Health Departments if and when the need arises,” she added.
The CDC recommends that travelers do the following to reduce their risk of infection or spread: avoid contact with sick people and wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with 60% to 95% alcohol; stay home and monitor their health during travel and for 14 days after returning to the U.S.; and seek medical advice if feeling sick with a fever or cough, or difficulty breathing. Call ahead before going to a doctor’s office or emergency room.
