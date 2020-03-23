Fifth coronavirus case confirmed in Carroll County

The number of coronavirus cases in Carroll County increased by two over the weekend as the fourth and fifth cases were announced by the county health department Monday morning.
The fourth person found with the coronavirus in Carroll County is a woman in her 60s who is recovering at home, according to Maggie Kunz, public information officer for the Carroll County Health Department.
The woman did not have any known contact with someone who has COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, and this case is not associated with foreign travel, Kunz said. The health department learned of the fourth case late Sunday evening.
Kunz learned of the fifth case just after 10 a.m. Monday and said she would provide further details once they are known to her.
A man in his 40s, a woman in her 30s, and a man in his 20s were the first, second, and third cases announced in Carroll. The man in his 40s is related to the woman in her 30s.
“They’re all still at home and doing well," Kunz said at about 10 a.m. Monday.
Testing for COVID-19 is moving along in Carroll, according to Kunz, though she knows there is some lag in getting supplies for testing kits nationwide.
The Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, 410-876-4848, is seeing a steady number of calls. Over the weekend, they received about 40 calls each day and typically receive twice that on weekdays, Kunz said. A small number of people who called this weekend were recommended for testing, though she did not know how many.
The hotline is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911. Anyone who is sick should contact their doctor.
A previous version of this story stated there were six cases in Carroll County. A county health department official corrected their earlier statement to say there were five in Carroll and one on the border in a neighboring county.
This story will be updated.