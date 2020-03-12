Carroll County shutters senior centers to reduce risk of coronavirus spread, though no cases found

Carroll County’s five senior centers closed at 11:30 a.m. Thursday as a precautionary measure designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus also know by the disease it causes, COVID-19.
Celene Steckel, director of citizen services, and Jeff Degitz, director of recreation and parks, made the announcement just before noon at the Board of County Commissioners meeting Thursday.
“This closure is the result of an order from the state of Maryland as a precaution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19," Steckel said.
Although there have been no cases of the coronavirus found in Carroll County, Steckel said the health and safety of senior citizens is a priority. A total of 12 cases have so far been confirmed in the state.
As a result, all activities associated with the Carroll senior centers, including those conducted by outside groups or the county Department of Recreation and Parks, have been canceled, Steckel said.
The Bureau of Aging and Disabilities office, at 125 Stoner Ave. in Westminster, remains open. Anyone with senior citizen needs can call the office at 410-386-3800.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the health department’s has a COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 am. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. Those calling outside those hours can leave a message or call the Maryland 211 line.
Hogan announced Thursday that one of those Prince George’s County cases is the first example of community transmission of the virus in Maryland. The patient, the governor tweeted, “had no known exposure to coronavirus through travel or an infected individual.”
Updates on the number of Maryland cases and other important information can be found on the health department’s COVID-19 webpage at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19/.
As of Thursday morning the coronavirus, which the World Health Organization deemed a pandemic Wednesday, had resulted in 38 deaths in the United States out of more than 1,300 people who had tested positive for the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.
This story will be updated.