Playgrounds get spray cleaning from owner of Sykesville business amid coronavirus fears

The owner of a local pressure wash company has volunteered to clean parks and playgrounds in and around Carroll County amid concerns about the spreading coronavirus.
John Woytowitz, owner of Allbrite Pressure Wash Inc., took to Facebook on Wednesday morning to voice that he wanted to help sanitize local parks. Allbrite Pressure Wash Inc. has offices in Sykesville and Randallstown.
Woytowitz said he wants to do this to help protect children from the coronavirus and to prevent it from spreading.
“We specialize in an all exterior cleaning as well as restoration work,” he said. “The majority of what we do includes a bleach mixture, which is kind of why we’re extending our services to try to help with the coronavirus outbreak as much as we can because bleach does provide a 100% kill ratio for that bacteria.”
Even though he’s still working to coordinate cleaning public playgrounds, Woytowitz was able to get approved to help clean some local private schools Saturday, including St. John Catholic School, Carroll Lutheran School and Little People’s Place.
Woytowitz said he wants to help his community after seeing concern among the public over the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease.
“The coronavirus outbreak has just kind of been very popular in the news and it’s everybody’s big concern and basically reading the reports and kind of keeping up with everything and seeing that they were trying to use the bleach in China basically to thwart the virus contamination,” he said.
As of last week, Woytowitz was still working to find out what approval processes he has to go through to be able to clean playgrounds at public parks and schools. Public schools statewide were ordered closed for two weeks.
He said he has been making a variety of calls to county officials at least two hours after making his Facebook post.
Woytowitz isn’t looking for employment from the county or any kind of pay but would rather focus on doing this as a donation to benefit his community.
“To me, it was like a no-brainer, like how can we do this for the community to help everybody on more of a donated side of things. I’m trying to keep this separate from our residential business because I’m not seeing it as like a marketing feet, it was mainly, ‘Hey, we have the ability to do this, I have the manpower to do it, why not?’ ”
After he posted on Facebook asking for contacts with local parks and schools, about 20 people sent him requests for his services at their residences as well.
“For as early as it is in the season, just off of that one post, that was very unexpected,” Woytowitz said. “I’m certainly expecting this to generate a little bit more traction for us than if we weren’t going through this pandemic.”