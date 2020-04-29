Maryland releases COVID-19 data for long-term care facilities in Carroll County: 42 deaths across 6 facilities

Maryland has identified long-term care facilities with coronavirus infections, six of which are in Carroll County, after state officials denied repeated press inquiries for the data.
There are 270 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 42 confirmed deaths across the six Carroll facilities, according to data released by the Maryland Department of Health website Tuesday night.
The hardest-hit facility is Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy, which has had 124 cases and 29 deaths, the data show. Statewide, that death toll is second only to SagePoint Nursing and Rehabilitation in Southern Maryland.
Westminster Healthcare Center has 54 cases and four deaths, according to the data, followed by Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster with 48 confirmed cases and four deaths; Sun Valley Assisted Living with 23 cases and four deaths; Fairhaven, a retirement community in Sykesville, with 18 cases and one death; and Springfield Hospital Center in Eldersburg with three cases and no deaths.
The state data reflect congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities and group homes, that have 10 or more occupants, the Department of Health website states.
Two other facilities previously confirmed to have cases were not reflected in the state data, though. The Lorien Taneytown nursing home confirmed April 7 that two residents there had tested positive. And in a letter dated April 9, the Lorien nursing home facility in Mount Airy reported that an employee had tested positive. A spokesperson for Lorien Health Services did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.
The six Carroll facilities named make up more than half of the cases in the county and most of the deaths. As of Tuesday, there were 420 confirmed cases and 53 deaths across the county, according to Carroll County Health Department.
The data from the Maryland Department of Health is a combination of residents and staff of these congregate living facilities, according to Mike Ricci, spokesperson for Gov. Larry Hogan’s office.
In the coming days, the data will be separated, he wrote in an email. Facilities data will be updated at least weekly, but a final decision has yet to be made, Ricci said.
Carroll County Health Department plans to sort through the data and begin providing local daily updates on facilities starting Wednesday afternoon, spokesperson Maggie Kunz said.
This story will be updated.