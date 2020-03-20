Carroll County liquor board allows alcohol carryout and delivery, with some limits, amid coronavirus

As local eateries adapt to the harsh realities of the coronavirus pandemic, liquor license holders can now join the crowd of businesses that are working to stay afloat by offering carryout and delivery sales.
Gov. Larry Hogan banned on-premise drinking at bars and restaurants but on Thursday said a new executive order is being issued allowing for delivery and carryout sales of alcohol by restaurants, bars, distilleries and wineries, subject to local regulations, The Baltimore Sun reported.
The Carroll County Board of License Commissioners, also known as the liquor board, voted unanimously, 3-0, via phone Thursday night to support Hogan’s order but limit carryout and delivery to sealed containers, according to Keith Benfer, chief inspector for the liquor board.
“We are supportive of his order,” Benfer said.
Benfer said that excludes mixed drinks but includes beer and wine. The order applies to restaurants, bars, distilleries, wineries and packaged goods stores, he said. Delivery is limited within the borders of Carroll County.
Initially, when the governor shuttered restaurants and bars, Benfer said, he heard concerns from business owners. They feared products going stale and having to lay off employees.
After the local liquor board issued its decision Thursday, Benfer contacted about 150 liquor license holders in Carroll County to notify them. As of late Friday morning, he’d heard back from about 30 businesses that said they plan to participate.
Benfer encourages Carroll residents to buy from local businesses as they face a “very uncertain future.”
“Shop local,” he said. “Help local businesses.”