Carroll County Health Department ‘tentatively’ announces coronavirus case total rises to 10

The number of coronavirus cases in Carroll County nearly doubled overnight, according to preliminary findings from the local health department.
Maggie Kunz, spokesperson for the Carroll County Health Department, said there are “tentatively” 10 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
“We have around 10 cases," she said the morning of March 26.
Kunz said the number is tentative because various labs are reporting results and the health department is in the process of confirming positive results.
As part of 157 new cases statewide, Maryland officials confirmed Carroll’s seventh case Thursday morning, though it’s possible for that total to not be up to date with the latest information available to the county.
The sixth case, a woman in her 20s, was announced Wednesday.
Anyone feeling ill should contact their health care professional. Carroll County Health Department is operating a COVID-19 hotline, available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, at 410-876-4848. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. All emergencies should continue to call 911.
This story will be updated.