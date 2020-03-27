First 3 Carroll County coronavirus patients now recovered, leaving total at 10 active cases, official says

Over the course of two weeks, a total of 13 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Carroll County and three people have recovered, according to the county health department.
Ten of the Carroll countians who contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, are women, Maggie Kunz, spokesperson for Carroll County Health Department, said March 27. Three of the cases were found in men.
The first three people found to have COVID-19 in the county are now considered to be recovered, based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Kunz said, leaving Carroll with 10 active cases.
The first three patients were a man in his 40s, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 20s. The first confirmed case in Carroll was announced March 14.
While older people have been identified as a group that is vulnerable to the disease, most of the cases in Carroll County have been found in younger people.
Of the cases confirmed in Carroll — counting those now considered to be recovered — five people are in their 20s, one is in their 30s, four are in their 40s, one is their 50s and one is in their 60s, according to Kunz; one person’s age has not been made available yet.
“There have been some serious illnesses in younger people across the state,” Kunz said. “Probably people in older age groups are taking more precautions.”
Of the 774 cases the state has confirmed, 568 were people younger than age 60, according to the state.
According to the CDC guidelines, a person with COVID-19 directed to self-isolate at home may stop home isolation under the following conditions:
- At least three days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath).
- At least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
Kunz predicts the numbers will rise as testing capability increases.
“We have been able to test more, and people are more aware,” Kunz said. "We’re probably catching more cases that aren’t as serious.”
For at least two weeks now, the goal of Carroll County Health Department has been to slow the spread — not stop it — because stopping it is not a viable option at this stage, Kunz said.
By slowing the spread, health care providers will gain time to prepare, she said.
Anyone feeling ill should contact their health care professional. Carroll County Health Department is operating a COVID-19 hotline, available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, at 410-876-4848. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. All emergencies should continue to call 911.