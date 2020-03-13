Carroll County declares state of emergency due to coronavirus: 'We’re not going to stop it at this point’

Carroll County is in a state of emergency, the Board of County Commissioners president declared Friday morning at a meeting of more than 100 people from across the county who will be on the front lines fighting the coronavirus.
While no cases of the coronavirus, or the COVID-19 disease it causes, have been found in Carroll County, Health Officer Ed Singer said, the county has moved past the containment stage and is focused on mitigation.
“We’re not going to stop it at this point. There’s no way that it’s going to be contained within the United States,” Singer said.
The five commissioners met Thursday afternoon to declare the state of emergency starting Friday, according to Wantz, which allows the president of the board to streamline decision making without having to convene the entire board.
The county will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Friday to provide additional information to the public, Wantz said. It will be live-streamed on Facebook.
Singer and Dr. Henry Taylor, deputy health officer, said the steps being taken by the state and local governments now may seem extreme and disruptive to daily life, but action is being taken so the health care system is not overwhelmed with patients.
“We’re going to try to take that peak of the curve and spread things out so that we don’t have everybody sick at the same time,” Singer said.
“A pandemic means that the containment phase will no longer work,” Taylor said.
The median age of a person with COVID-19 is 47, and the most vulnerable group is people over 60, Taylor said, citing the New England Journal of Medicine. More men than women have been infected and few are children, which Taylor said is fortunate since most viruses affect the very young and very old people typically.
While new information is still being gathered on an hourly basis, Taylor said so far it appears that the mortality rate stands at 3%.
“Most illnesses are mild with good recovery,” Taylor said.
As of Thursday afternoon, the coronavirus had resulted in 33 deaths in the United States out of more than 1,200 people who have tested positive for the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University. The World Health Organization deemed the coronavirus a pandemic Wednesday.
Five more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 17, a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday.
While Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday prohibited meetings of 250 people or more, Singer told the crowd at the Carroll County Public Safety Training Center that meetings of this size are even a concern.
“There’s a low risk that anybody here in this room or anywhere in Carroll County is going to contract the COVID-19 virus, but that’s going to change,” Singer said.
Taylor recommended keeping a distance of 6 feet between people and noted the virus is not airborne, but spreads through droplets. It is important for surfaces to be cleaned frequently and people to cover their coughs and sneezes, he said.
The Carroll County COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 410-876-4848 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but those calling outside of those hours can leave a message or call the Maryland 211 line.
This story will be updated.