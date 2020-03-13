First coronavirus case confirmed in Carroll County, official says

The coronavirus known as COVID-19 has been found in Carroll County, an official says.
Chris Winebrenner, communications manager for Carroll County, said in a phone interview at about 1:45 p.m. Friday that one case has been confirmed. Winebrenner said further details will be provided during a 3 p.m. news conference at the county office building.
Earlier Friday, Stephen Wantz, the Board of County Commissioners president, declared a state of emergency for the county in a meeting of more than 100 people from across the county.
A spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan said earlier Friday that the total number of confirmed cases in the state had risen to 17. That did not include the Carroll case.
As of Friday afternoon, the coronavirus had resulted in 33 deaths in the United States out of more than 1,200 people who have tested positive for the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University. The World Health Organization deemed the coronavirus a pandemic Wednesday.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the health department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 am. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor.
Updates on the number of Maryland cases and other important information can be found on the health department’s COVID-19 webpage at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19/.
This story will be updated.