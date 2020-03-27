Carroll County budget director predicts $5M revenue loss by year end, as consequence of coronavirus

On March 12, the Board of County Commissioners heard an overview of the fiscal year 2021 budget from Ted Zaleski, director of management and budget. They voiced concerns about funding the new fire and emergency medical services department, increased recycling costs and money going to nonprofits. At the time, Zaleski said he predicted the county would finish 2020 with a $1 million revenue surplus and a year-end balance of $8.2 million. The county’s operating budget is just over $418 million.