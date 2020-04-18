‘Why not make masks?’: Westminster cleaners giving out face coverings for essential workers

A Westminster-based cleaners business has started making face masks for members of the community who still need to be out and about during the coronavirus pandemic.
Admiral West Cleaners announced via Facebook on Tuesday that they would be selling two cloth face masks for $15 and giving out free cloth face masks for essential workers with a work ID starting Thursday. The masks are available in solid patterns and neutral colors and are cleaned and sanitized.
After they wash the face masks, they use a steamer to sanitize them, according to co-owner Jemima Moise.
Moise thought of the idea to distribute masks as way to build business while also helping the community.
“Last week it was really slow and I was thinking, ‘OK, what can we do? We don’t have any customers coming in,’ ” Moise said. "I saw online that a lot of people were asking about face masks — people that were working in a hospital, all the essential people, they didn’t have masks. I was thinking, ‘How can I help?’ As a dry cleaner, we have all the equipment, we have fabrics, why not make masks?”
In order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Gov. Larry Hogan issued an executive order that customers and employees must wear face masks while in stores or using public transportation, starting April 18.
According to Moise, it was after this announcement when things got “crazy” and “overwhelming.”
The Carroll County Health Department and Board of County Commissioners issued a statement Wednesday in support of that measure and strongly recommending that residents wear a cloth face covering in all public settings where social distancing is difficult.
It was because of the high demand for masks that Moise was able to hire back four employees that she had to lay off, and she gained a volunteer as well.
“It was only the two of us making the masks in the beginning, so we’ve been working really hard, but now I have everybody here, the whole team and we’re working together, we’re making masks,” Moise said. “We’re trying to catch up and fulfill all the orders that we have in so far. It’s been rewarding; people are so grateful that we’re doing this, and it makes us feel good to be able to help.”
Moise has not had a chance to calculate the exact number of masks they have made so far because of how busy they have been. As of Thursday, they had a request for about 500 masks, with even more added on Friday that Moise had not had a chance to calculate at the time.
They also plan to donate to any organization that asks — but only 10 at a time for now while they catch up on other orders, according to Moise.
The company has mainly been promoting their service on Facebook, but they have not been able to respond to all requests on the page.
“I haven’t had a chance to go on Facebook and look at any other request. I’m still trying to catch up from the day before [Wednesday],” Moise said.
The demand for masks in the community has been great, and she said they will continue to make them as long as they are needed; they are just working to catch up on orders.
The cleaners offers free pickup and delivery along with drive-thru service during business hours. Masks can be picked up at the company’s locations in Westminster, at 103 Englar Road, and in Phoenix, at 14242 Jarrettsville Pike. The Westminster location is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Phoenix location is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Customers may sign up online for pickup and delivery at the company’s website, https://admiralwestcleaners.com.