Extended state school closure has CCPS engaged in ‘Herculean effort’ of transitioning to distance learning

“Being closed for four more weeks will give the various authorities the opportunity to see if the virus is progressing or if the measures that have been put in placed has slowed the virus down. It will also give school personal time to learn how to do distance learning. As an older teacher who teaches kindergarten, a grade that is very hands on, I will need time to learn how to do distance learning," she said via email. "I think that it is important for parents to know that teachers ‘want’ to be in school. We love and miss the kids. We worry about their social and emotional well-being. We can fix the academic gaps when we return to school.