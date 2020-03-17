Meal distribution for Carroll County kids expands to include dinner during coronavirus-related closure

A Carroll County Public Schools program to provide meals for children and teens while schools are closed to limit the spread of the coronavirus has expanded to include dinner.
The Emergency Meal Distribution program was announced Friday, and is available to all 18 and younger, regardless of whether they are enrolled in CCPS.
The program operates Monday through Friday, and children must be present to receive the meals.
“Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service,” the school system wrote in a news release Friday.
Carroll County schools are closed until March 30 under an executive order from Gov. Larry Hogan in hopes to slow the spread of the coronavirus also known by the disease it causes, COVID-19. Schools will re-evaluate whether a longer closure is necessary. Most private schools followed suit in closing as well.
Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be available to children at 138 sites around Maryland as of Monday, Hogan announced. State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon has applied for a federal waiver for the program.
All pickup sites throughout Maryland can be found at mdsummermeals.org.
The sites for meal pickup in Carroll County are:
- Manchester: Immanuel Lutheran Church parking lot (immediately across from Manchester Elementary School), 10 a.m. to noon, 3184 Church St.
- South Carroll area: South Carroll High School parking lot, 10 a.m. to noon, 1300 W. Old Liberty Road
- Taneytown: Taneytown Elementary School parking lot, 10 a.m. to noon, 100 Kings Drive
- Westminster: Robert Moton Elementary School parking lot, 10 a.m. to noon, 1413 Washington Road; William Winchester Elementary School parking lot, 10 a.m. to noon, 70 Monroe St.; Bishop’s Garth Park at Center and Bishop streets, noon to 12:30 p.m.; Dutterer Family Park, Dutterer Way and Winters Street, 1-1:30 p.m.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.
Updates on the number of Maryland cases and other important information can be found on the health department’s COVID-19 webpage at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19/.