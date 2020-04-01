‘It’s not ideal’: Carroll County students, teachers begin distance learning during coronavirus closure

For Stacy Nolan, chemistry teacher at Liberty high School, part of the move to distance learning has been figuring out how to bring labs to her students. The plan is not to do take-home labs — too much liability and potential to cause damage — but, for now, she and her colleagues are finding many online resources for video labs and interactive activities. In fact, there are so many online resources becoming available that it can take time to weed through them all, she said.