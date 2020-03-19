Carroll County schools officials surveying families in case coronavirus-related closure stretches longer

Carroll County Public Schools sent an email to families Thursday asking for feedback to prepare in case the school closures, initially set at two weeks in response to the coronavirus, stretch longer.
The “Computer Internet Survey” email to parents Thursday read, “We have anticipated there could be changes to the duration of time schools could stay closed. We have been working around the clock to best prepare for the possibility of distance learning for a longer duration of time.”
Maryland’s top education official ordered all public schools to close for two weeks beginning March 16 in response to the spreading coronavirus known by the disease it causes, COVID-19.
CCPS pledged to communicate with families about any plans to continue the semester remotely.
The survey asks what internet access and devices students have available at home.
“This will allow us to finalize resources and supports where access or a device is not available to a student,” the email states.
During the closure, the school system has offered meals for all 18 and younger, regardless of whether they are enrolled in CCPS.
The Emergency Meal Distribution program now offers breakfast, lunch and dinner. It operates Monday through Friday, and children must be present to receive the meals.
Superintendent Steven Lockard was not immediately available to comment.
This story will be updated.