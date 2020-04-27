Volunteer opportunities still abound in Carroll County, even if you can’t leave home

During the coronavirus pandemic, there are many reasons for not leaving home. But there are still ways to volunteer, in the Carroll County community and beyond, even for those who cannot help out financially.
One place to start is a list of local and nationwide virtual volunteering opportunities assembled by the United Way of Central Maryland, available at www.uwcm.org.
The list contains dozens of opportunities for various skill sets assembled through the United Way worldwide network, with local initiatives added in. These include sewing masks to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, through Maryland’s homeless population.
The nationwide list is meant to cater to many skill sets and interests. Volunteers might be assisting law enforcement, transcribing and translating documents, providing career counseling, or lending a supportive listening ear.
Some more simple, family-friendly activities could involve making a window poster to thank first responders or writing letters to older adults who are feeling isolated.
“There’s definitely a lot of people who want to help right now. And they don’t know how, [so] we’re trying to give them those opportunities,” said Beth Litterel, director of community engagement and volunteerism.
The list of virtual volunteering opportunities “gives people that chance to hone in on what they care about,” she said. “It gives you a feeling of giving back during a time where it’s really chaotic and where you feel like there’s nothing you can do. But actually there is.”
Other Carroll-based organizations are seeking help virtually. Below are a few compiled by the Times, though many other organizations are seeking volunteers.
The Carroll County Historical Society is seeking out written, visual or video narratives of work, school and daily life during the pandemic. Recording the reality of this time will the community today and future generations, they believe. Ultimately the submissions will be put together in a museum exhibit or presentation. For more information, visit https://hsccmd.org.
Rape Crisis Intervention Service, based in Westminster, is reportedly in great need of volunteers age 18 or older to take hotline calls for service. RCIS will train volunteers and they can work from their homes. Interested volunteers can call the RCIS at their office number 410-857-0900 or the 24-hour hotline, 410-857-7322, or find an application at their website www.rapecrisiscc.org under ”Get involved."
The Red Cross is hoping to find new volunteers in Maryland and Washington, D.C., by hosting a Virtual Recruitment Open House on April 29 from 10-11 a.m. Volunteer recruiters and disaster program managers will provide program details and volunteer opportunities. For more information or to register, email gcrvolunteerservices@redcross.org.
Filling in the gaps
Part of the mission of The United Way of Central Maryland is to fill in gaps in funding for local nonprofits. They are collecting donations as part of their COVID-19 Community Fund. Their help line at 211 is one of the central resources for those seeking resources and is staffed by trained social workers.
Food pantries have experienced especially high need in recent weeks, triple or quadruple the normal amount.
For example, United Way partnered with Holly Poultry Inc., of Baltimore, which made a donation of about 120,000 pounds of chicken. About 8,000 of it went to the Westminster Rescue Mission and the people they serve. The donation helps families get meat on their tables, which Litterel said is a huge help because meat and fresh vegetables are some of the most needed and hardest to come by.
Overall, she said, she has seen that people are eager to contribute.
“We want to make sure that people understand there are other ways that you can give back, or other ways that you can help right now that don’t involve having to put money into a fund,” she said.
Latest Coronavirus
For both those looking for help and those looking to volunteer, there are resources at uwcm.org.