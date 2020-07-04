Unemployment filings in Carroll County decline by a quarter, approaching pre-pandemic levels

Drawing closer to pre-pandemic levels, the number of Carroll County residents who applied for unemployment benefits in the week ending June 20 declined 24.8%, to 376, state data show.
That level, according to figures from the Maryland Department of Labor, is the lowest weekly total since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — a distinction that each of the previous two weeks held at the time. In the week ending June 20, 500 Carroll residents applied, and 653 applied the week before that.
The number of Carroll countians applying for assistance has had a nearly uninterrupted decline in recent weeks from the high points set as the coronavirus arrived in Maryland, leading to widespread shutdowns of economic activity.
Local unemployment is still higher than what had been typical before the COVID-19 pandemic led to an economic slowdown while measures were put in place to limit the spread of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Just 75 Carroll countians filed unemployment insurance claims the week ending March 14. The first case of COVID-19 in Carroll was announced March 13.
In the week ending June 6, 791 Carroll residents filed; 682 filed the week ending May 30; 822 filed the week ending May 23; 896 filed the week ending May 16; 1,328 filed the week ending May 9; 2,384 filed the week ending May 2; 855 filed the week ending April 25; 1,069 filed the week ending April 18; 1,423 filed the week ending April 11; 2,979 filed the week ending April 4; 2,685 filed the week that ended March 28; and 1,158 filed the week that ended March 21.
In the week ending June 27, 87 of the Carroll residents who applied for unemployment filed claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, an expanded unemployment insurance program offered through the federal coronavirus relief package. The week prior, 129 claims were filed through that program, and 291 were filed the week before that.
Through Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, an aid program that extends benefits by 13 weeks and offers them an extra $600 a week, 13 locals filed in the week ending June 27, down by one since the prior two weeks.
In Maryland, nearly 900,000 people have filed for assistance since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March. Statewide, a total of 56,126 claims for unemployment benefits were filed the week ending June 27. That’s up from 47,801 the week before.
Residents who typically work full time or part time are eligible for unemployment. A list of frequently asked questions about COVID-19 and Maryland’s Unemployment Insurance Benefits Administration is available at http://labor.maryland.gov/employment/uicovidfaqs.shtml.