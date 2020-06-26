Number of Carroll County residents applying for unemployment continues to decline

The number of Carroll County residents who applied for unemployment benefits continued to decline in the week ending June 20, according to the Maryland Department of Labor.
An even 500 Carroll residents applied that week, the lowest weekly total since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The week ending June 13, when 653 Carroll residents applied, previously held that distinction.
Those figures represent a nearly uninterrupted decline in recent weeks from the high points set as the coronavirus arrived in Maryland, leading to widespread shutdowns of economic activity.
Local unemployment remains far higher than the usual before the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to close and lay off employees while measures were put in place to limit the spread of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Just 75 Carroll countians filed unemployment insurance claims the week ending March 14. The first case of COVID-19 in Carroll was announced March 13.
In the week ending June 6, 791 Carroll residents filed; 682 filed the week ending May 30; 822 filed the week ending May 23; 896 filed the week ending May 16; 1,328 filed the week ending May 9; 2,384 filed the week ending May 2; 855 filed the week ending April 25; 1,069 filed the week ending April 18; 1,423 filed the week ending April 11; 2,979 filed the week ending April 4; 2,685 filed the week that ended March 28; and 1,158 filed the week that ended March 21.
In the week ending June 20, 129 of the Carroll residents who applied for unemployment filed claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, an expanded unemployment insurance program offered through the federal coronavirus relief package. The week prior, 291 claims were filed through that program.
Through Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, an aid program that extends benefits by 13 weeks and offers them an extra $600 a week, 14 locals filed in the week ending June 20, the same number as the week before.
In Maryland, hundreds of thousands of people have filed for assistance since the beginning of the pandemic. Statewide, a total of 47,801 claims for unemployment benefits were filed the week ending June 20. That’s up from 41,941 the week before.
Residents who typically work full time or part time are eligible for unemployment. A list of frequently asked questions about COVID-19 and Maryland’s Unemployment Insurance Benefits Administration is available at http://labor.maryland.gov/employment/uicovidfaqs.shtml.