Carroll County residents apply for unemployment at lowest rate since start of COVID-19 pandemic

The number of Carroll County residents who applied for unemployment benefits in the week ending June 13 was the lowest weekly total since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, data from the Maryland Department of Labor shows.
In that week, a total of 653 Carroll countians filed, compared with 791 the week before.
The week ending June 6 saw an uptick in new filings; in the week ending May 30, there were 682. But aside from that one-week increase, the levels have steadily decreased from the high points set as the coronavirus arrived in the state, leading to widespread shutdowns of economic activity.
Local unemployment remains far higher than the usual before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Carroll. Just 75 Carroll countians filed unemployment insurance claims the week ending March 14. The first case of COVID-19 in Carroll was announced March 13.
The pandemic of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has forced businesses to close and companies to furlough or lay off employees while measures have been put in place to limit the spread of the virus.
In Maryland, over half a million people have filed for assistance since the beginning of the outbreak. Statewide, a total of 41,941 claims for unemployment benefits were filed the week ending June 13. That’s down from 53,464 the week before.
In the week ending June 13, nearly half of Carroll residents who applied — 291 — filed claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, an expanded unemployment insurance program offered through the federal coronavirus relief package. The week prior, 110 claims were filed through that program.
Through Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, an aid program that extends benefits by 13 weeks and offers them an extra $600 a week, 14 locals filed in the week ending June 13, compared with 19 the week before.
A total of 822 Carroll countians filed the week ending May 23, 896 filed the week ending May 16, and 1,328 applied the week ending May 9. The rates were higher still before that — in the week ending May 2, 2,384 filed for unemployment.
A total of 2,384 filed for unemployment in the week ending May 2, 855 filed in the week ending April 25, 1,069 filed in the week ending April 18, 1,423 filed in the week ending April 11, 2,979 filed in the week ending April 4 and 2,685 filed in the week that ended March 28.
Residents who typically work full time or part time are eligible for unemployment. A list of frequently asked questions about COVID-19 and Maryland’s Unemployment Insurance Benefits Administration is available at http://labor.maryland.gov/employment/uicovidfaqs.shtml.