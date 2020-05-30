Level of unemployment filings in Carroll County stays relatively flat from previous week

The level of Carroll County residents filing for unemployment stayed relatively flat in the week ending May 23, compared with the prior week, according to the Maryland Department of Labor.
Local unemployment remains far higher than the usual before the COVID-19 pandemic. Just 31 Carroll countians filed unemployment insurance claims the first week of March.
The total of 822 Carroll countians who filed that week is a slight decrease from the 896 who did so the week ending May 16. The rate of unemployment applications was higher the week ending May 9, when 1,328 applied, and higher still before that.
In the week ending May 2, 2,384 filed for unemployment. That week was the first in which people could file claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, an expanded unemployment insurance program offered through the federal coronavirus relief package. Of those 2,384 people, 931 filed PUA claims.
The next week, 327 Carroll residents filed PUA claims, followed by 248 in the week ending May 16. In the week ending May 23, 210 filed PUA claims.
The week ending May 2 was also the first in which people could file claims for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, an aid program that extends benefits by 13 weeks and offers them an extra $600 a week. The week ending May 2, 57 Carroll countians filed PEUC claims, compared with 20 the following week and 14 in the week ending May 16. Nine filed claims in the week ending May 23.
The pandemic of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has forced businesses to close and companies to furlough or lay-off employees while measures have been put in place to limit the spread of the virus. In recent weeks, Gov. Larry Hogan has advanced his administration’s “stage one” to reopening, allowing businesses previously closed to reopen with some limitations and other activities to resume.
A total of 855 Carroll countians filed for unemployment in the week ending April 25, 1,069 filed in the week ending April 18, 1,423 filed in the week ending April 11, 2,979 filed the week ending April 4 and 2,685 filed in the week that ended March 28.
Across Maryland, a total of 48,963 claims for unemployment benefits were filed the week ending May 23. In total, Maryland residents have filed 662,639 jobless claims in the past 10 weeks, data from the state Department of Labor shows.
The total number of claims is a slight decrease compared to the previous week, when 51,108 people filed for unemployment assistance.
Across the country, roughly 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance last week, a decrease of about 323,000 from the week before, but a sign that companies are still cutting jobs while some businesses start to slowly reopen. Since March, about 41 million people have filed for unemployment aid.
Residents who typically work full time or part time are eligible for unemployment. A list of frequently asked questions about COVID-19 and Maryland’s Unemployment Insurance Benefits Administration is available at http://labor.maryland.gov/employment/uicovidfaqs.shtml.
