Carroll Transit routes continue amid coronavirus, but with deep cleaning practices, fewer passengers

Carroll Transit bus routes are still running, its director says, though measures have been put in place to help keep passengers and drivers safe from the coronavirus.
“There has been a drastic reduction in ridership,” Crystal Winebrenner, executive director of Carroll Transit, said Tuesday afternoon.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday morning reductions in certain transit services aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
Winebrenner said she was seeking clarity to find out whether the order would affect Carroll Transit. Until then, all fixed Trailblazer routes and door-to-door service are still operating, she said.
Two cases of the coronavirus, also known by the disease it causes, COVID-19, have been confirmed in Carroll County as of Tuesday morning.
At least 57 people have confirmed COVID-19 infections in the state as of Tuesday morning, according to Mike Ricci, spokesman for Hogan, though the second Carroll case was not included in that total.
Carroll Transit implemented procedures to protect riders and drivers on Thursday after the governor shuttered all senior centers statewide.
Buses will be deep cleaned every Sunday, Winebrenner said, and drivers have disinfecting wipes to clean frequently used surfaces every time a rider disembarks. Drivers have gloves to wear, though Winebrenner said they are in short supply, and are limiting their contact with passengers. If someone needs assistance boarding, the drivers will help them, but only if it is necessary. Drivers are also remaining on buses and not entering buildings where they pick up or drop off passengers.
“We’re doing the absolute best we can to ensure our buses are as clean as possible,” Winebrenner said.
There are fewer buses running than is typical — about eight to 10 less each day — according to Winebrenner, because the number of riders has decreased. Some drivers are not working as a result, she said.
The buses, which can carry a maximum of 12 passengers, are being limited to six passengers to practice social distancing, Winebrenner said. If more than six passengers are waiting at a stop, the driver will call for another bus to pick up the remaining people. However, Winebrenner said drivers are usually transporting two riders at a time lately.
Most people taking the bus are going to medical appointments, she said, while the second-largest group of passengers is people going to work as usual.
Winebrenner said safety and health are Carroll Transit’s priority, in addition to providing transportation to those who need it during this pandemic.
If there are any changes to Carroll Transit services, they will be posted on the Carroll County government website at carrolltransitsystem.com. People can also call the office, which is still open, at 410-386-5550. If all office staff have to work from home at any point, calls will be forwarded to them, Winebrenner said.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the health department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 am. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.