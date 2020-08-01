With Carroll County tenants falling behind on rent amid pandemic, nonprofit worries it won’t be able to help all

Gov. Larry Hogan acted in March to prohibit evictions during the state of emergency, but that moratorium ended July 25. Now, the District Court of Maryland may process warrants of restitution for failure to pay rent, but only for cases that were pending or already authorized before the courts shut down March 16. New failure to pay rent cases won’t be set for trial until Aug. 31, according to a July 17 letter from the District Court’s office of the chief judge.