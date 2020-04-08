Carroll County coronavirus masks: What are you wearing to stop the spread?

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages people wear face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus also known by the disease it causes, COVID-19.
Because of the critical demand for surgical masks and N95 respirators for health care workers and first responders, the CDC has recommended that cloth face coverings for the general public be fashioned from household items such as T-shirts, bandannas, tea towels or other common materials.
