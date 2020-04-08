xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Carroll County coronavirus masks: What are you wearing to stop the spread?

Carroll County Times
Apr 08, 2020 1:53 PM
Candace Birger, a member of the Covid 19 Carroll County Mask Makers group, sews cotton face masks at her home in Westminster on March 27.
Candace Birger, a member of the Covid 19 Carroll County Mask Makers group, sews cotton face masks at her home in Westminster on March 27.(Jon Kelvey)

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages people wear face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus also known by the disease it causes, COVID-19.

Because of the critical demand for surgical masks and N95 respirators for health care workers and first responders, the CDC has recommended that cloth face coverings for the general public be fashioned from household items such as T-shirts, bandannas, tea towels or other common materials.

We want to see what you are using to cover your face. Snap a selfie of yourself wearing your homemade mask or face covering, and send it to cctnews@carrollcountytimes.com along with your name and where you live, and we may use it in a photo gallery or upcoming edition of the Carroll County Times.

