Carroll Hospital tightens policy in response to coronavirus, allowing no visitors, with some exceptions

In an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, LifeBridge Health facilities including Carroll Hospital are tightening their visitor policies.
Effective March 25, according to a LifeBridge news release, Carroll Hospital is not allowing inpatient visitors with the following exceptions:
• One parent visitor for pediatric patients.
• One significant other for labor and delivery patients.
• One visitor for end-of-life care patients.
• One visitor for heart attack or stroke patients.
• One visitor for emergency surgery patients.
These changes also affect Sinai Hospital, Northwest Hospital and Grace Medical Center.
All of the exempted visitors will be required to wear a surgical mask. There is one designated visitor per patient, not just one visitor at a time.
There will be no visitors for patients who are considered “under investigation” for COVID-19.
Emergency Department (ED) visitation policy is one visitor per patient, and visitors for patients in the Emergency Department will be screened. ED visitors will not be required to wear masks, though ED patients will be required to wear surgical masks.
“We appreciate that these visitor restrictions may be challenging for patients and families. However, given the rapid spread of COVID-19, we made this decision about visitors in the best interest of our patients, their families, our staff and our community,” the release said.