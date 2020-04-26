Dr. Bennett Myers, Carroll Hospital Physician of the Year, discusses emergency medicine and COVID-19

Dr. Bennet Myers has been named Carroll Hospital’s Physician of the Year.
Practicing in the emergency department, the Sykesville resident was nominated due to his leadership and compassion in the hospital, according to Dr. Mark Olszyk, M.D., vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer at Carroll Hospital.
“Dr. Myers is a reassuring presence in the emergency department and is well respected by colleagues and staff alike,” Olsyzk said. “Not only does he provide outstanding care, he also always goes the extra mile in staying up-to-date with the latest clinical information and shares it with his peers to elevate the care provided in the department.”
The Times recently caught up with Olsyzk to discuss this recognition of his work, what drew him to medicine in the first place, working in the emergency room and what it feels like to be practicing medicine in the midst of a historic global pandemic. The interview was lightly edited for length and clarity.
Q: How does it feel to be named Carroll Hospital’s Physician of the Year, and how did you learn you had been awarded the honor?
A: I feel incredibly honored. I work with so many fantastic doctors, both in emergency medicine and other specialties, that I was shocked to have been chosen. Emergency Medicine is the ultimate team sport, there is no way for me to win an award like this without all the efforts of my nurses, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, technicians, respiratory therapists, pharmacists, case managers, unit secretaries, social workers, paramedics, peer recovery coaches, and help from other physicians (both my co-workers in the emergency department and other specialties). Nothing in emergency medicine is ever done alone. I feel that I owe this award to the hard work and dedication of my wonderful co-workers.
I found out while I was at work. The nurses tricked me — they said someone needed help outside in the ambulance entrance, so I ran outside to find my chief medical officer, Olszyk, waiting for me with the award.
Q: Can you tell me what town you live in, or nearest to?
A: I live here in Carroll County, in Sykesville. Been living here in Carroll County since halfway through my residency at University of Maryland.
Q: How long have you been practicing with Carroll Hospital, and what drew you to work here?
A: I’ve worked here for one and a half years now. I’ve been in Maryland my whole life, I grew up in Howard County and went to medical school and residency locally at the University of Maryland. My wife and I welcomed our first child in medical school, and the family continued to expand in residency. We needed some more space and found a house to rent in Sykesville. I liked the idea of taking care of people in the community I live in, and I had two really good friends from residency who started working at Carroll’s emergency department before me.
Q: More generally, what drew you to medicine at all? To become a doctor?
A: Although my major was biology, I didn’t go to college with the intention of getting into medical school. At my undergrad, Mount Saint Mary’s University, I joined the outdoor adventure program as a student leader. We had to get specialized medical training to be qualified to lead rock climbing, canoeing, caving, hiking/camping trips. I found I was drawn to this training, I found it incredibly interesting to plan for and provide care in a wilderness setting. At that time I still hadn’t thought about going to medical school, but my girlfriend at the time (now wife — we are high school sweethearts), was already working as a nurse and encouraged me to pursue a career in medicine. I went for additional wilderness medicine training that was run by a local emergency medicine doctor, ended up shadowing her in the emergency department, and that started my path to emergency medicine.
Q: Tell us a bit about your role at Carroll Hospital. You work in emergency medicine. What does that look like?
A: Every shift is different! We work days, nights, weekends and holidays. In the emergency department we see patients of any age, at any time, who can come in with anything. We stabilize critically sick patients, car accidents, heart attacks, strokes, burns, broken bones, impending births. Whatever comes in.
Q: This is an unusual time for everyone, as we all deal with the global pandemic that is COVID-19, but health care workers have be among the most affected of all. How have things changed for you since it became clear that the novel coronavirus was going to lead to cases here in Carroll County? What’s it like being in emergency medicine in this moment?
A: As soon as we realized that coronavirus would inevitably spread, we started getting the hospital prepared for the dreaded “surge” we all keep hearing about in the news.
My initial goal was personal protective equipment — I wanted myself and my staff to feel safe coming to work. I was able to cobble together a supply of reusable respirators for our staff so we had one less thing to worry about. We separated the emergency department into sectioned areas to keep people with suspected coronavirus separate from those without — we did not want the emergency department to become a hotspot of coronavirus spread in the community.
This is a very interesting time in medicine — we are able to get advice in real time from other health care workers around the country (and world) for what worked or didn’t work in their system, and use that to augment our workflow.
In terms of working in the emergency department, the hardest part is the restriction to the visitor policy — not having family at the bedside is hard for me, but harder for the patients and their families. I also do what I can to protect myself at work and have a routine when I get home so I’m not bringing anything home to my family.
Q: What aspects of your work, at any time, do you feel a lot of people outside of medicine don’t understand or appreciate that you wish they did?
A: The question I get the most from patients is, “When are you going to specialize? Do you always work in the emergency room?” Emergency medicine is a medical specialty, we have three to four years of residency training to only work in the emergency department.
Believe it or not, we hate to keep people waiting. Our goal is always to get to everyone as fast as possible, but sometimes we are taking care of multiple critically sick people at once. There are many shifts that are so busy I may not even get a chance to eat or drink anything.
Q: Same question, only specific to this particular moment and all that is taking place due to COVID-19.
A: I want people to know that we have precautions in place to keep patients safe when they come to the hospital. I worry that people who need medical care are not coming in because they are scared to get sick at the hospital. I don’t want someone sitting at home and trying to wait out a heart attack, stroke or other major medical emergency. We are here to take care of you.
Q: Why do you do what you do? What gets you up in the morning?
A: It really comes down to the intrinsic reward of helping people. Nothing earth shattering about that answer, but that’s the simple truth. Medicine can get incredible complicated, and there is always more to learn. I enjoy working with my emergency department team. In terms of what wakes me up in the morning — I have four kids now, all girls, and they like to wake me up. Coffee helps, too. Ha.