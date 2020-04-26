Dr. Bennett Myers, Carroll Hospital Physician of the Year, discusses emergency medicine and COVID-19

A: Although my major was biology, I didn’t go to college with the intention of getting into medical school. At my undergrad, Mount Saint Mary’s University, I joined the outdoor adventure program as a student leader. We had to get specialized medical training to be qualified to lead rock climbing, canoeing, caving, hiking/camping trips. I found I was drawn to this training, I found it incredibly interesting to plan for and provide care in a wilderness setting. At that time I still hadn’t thought about going to medical school, but my girlfriend at the time (now wife — we are high school sweethearts), was already working as a nurse and encouraged me to pursue a career in medicine. I went for additional wilderness medicine training that was run by a local emergency medicine doctor, ended up shadowing her in the emergency department, and that started my path to emergency medicine.