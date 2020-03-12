‘I think we’re ready’: Carroll Hospital prepares for coronavirus as testing has begun in Carroll County

Carroll Hospital has begun preparations for possible outbreak of the novel coronavirus, joining the other hospitals in the LifeBridge system in restricting visitors, activating emergency operations plans and setting up triage tents outside the emergency department.
This coronavirus causes an flu-like respiratory illness known as COVID-19, which as of Thursday morning had resulted in 38 deaths in the United States out of more than 1,300 people who had tested positive for the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.
“All the LifeBridge hospitals have activated their incident command teams, so we are actively managing the operation of the hospital as a disaster,” said Tom Jeffers, corporate director of emergency management for LifeBridge Health. “Not that we are in that position, but we want to make sure it’s already ramped up so if we should get a widespread outbreak in Westminster, we are ready to respond and take care of our community.”
In a visual sign of this ramping up, anyone driving by Carroll Hospital as of Wednesday might have seen white tents set up outside the emergency department. These are triage tents to be used in the event that large numbers of people need to be screened for the coronavirus, according to Jeffers.
“The intent of the tent is to cohort people we are testing and evaluating that are non-serious, don’t have any other medical complaint other than potential flu-like symptoms while we are testing them,” he said. “Obviously if we do have someone who is a potential COVID-19 patient that has other serious conditions, chest pain, shortness of breath, life-threatening kinds of conditions, they would not be in the tent, they would be inside in one of our negative pressure rooms.”
The tents are not active as of Thursday, but are intended to be seen as a sign of preparedness by the community, according to Stephanie Reid, Carroll Hospital’s chief nursing officer.
“We want to be ready if we need them, and we want the staff and our community to see that we are preparing if we need to use them. We actually did it as a reassurance,” she said. “We actually put our tent up last flu season. We didn’t have to use it, but we had it up and ready.”
The hospital has been conducting tests for the coronavirus, according to Selena Brewer, director of marketing and public relations for Carroll Hospital, though it was not immediately clear how many tests have been conducted and for how long.
The use of the tents and other preparations being made at Carroll Hospital are the result of lessons learned during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa of 2014-2016, when there were concerns of spread within the United States, according to Jeffers.
“We were sort of ahead of the game with the whole Ebola crisis in that we created an infectious disease pod in one of our units that would be used for that purpose, and had our staff trained,” he said. “It’s just a matter of refreshing our staff on the donning and doffing of the personal protection equipment.”
If and when there begin to be COVID-19 cases in Carroll County, Reid said, “I think we’re ready.” There have been no cases of the coronavirus found in Carroll County, Celene Steckel, director of citizen services, said Thursday.
Testing for the virus
Maggie Kunz, health planner with the Carroll County Health Department, noted Wednesday evening that rumors might be swirling because private medical facilities are beginning to offer COVID-19 testing.
“You will hear more chatter about it because LabCorp has pushed out their test and there is now testing available in the community,” she said. “So word on the street may be a little confusing, but it may be that people are getting tested.”
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the health department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 am. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor.
Kunz could not say when exactly LabCorp began testing because it is a private company, but noted that it would be required to inform the health department of any positive test results. She said the announcement of any such results would likely be handled by the office of Gov. Larry Hogan, though.
As of 1 p.m. Thursday, the governor’s office had confirmed 12 COVID-19 cases in Maryland, with one case from Baltimore County, one from Harford County, six cases from Montgomery County and four cases from Prince George’s County.
Hogan announced Thursday that one of those Prince George’s County cases is the first example of community transmission of the virus in Maryland. The patient, the governor tweeted, “had no known exposure to coronavirus through travel or an infected individual.”
Updates on the number of Maryland cases and other important information can be found on the health department’s COVID-19 webpage at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19/.