Vulnerable people living, working in Carroll’s group homes coping with coranavirus-related concerns

Sanitizers and other items that are available in limited quantities in stores could be extremely helpful, Zirpoli added, since he is trying to keep all contacts with his group homes down to a minimum. Since many stores are limiting certain purchases to one per customer, the manager of each of his group homes has to go out once a week to do the shopping that would once have been done by some of the more independent clients, but Zirpoli would prefer to be able to have just one person do all that shopping.