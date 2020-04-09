Carroll County announces 18th death at Mount Airy nursing home

Carroll County announced Thursday that an eighteenth resident of Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy has died of the coronavirus and the total number of cases countywide has risen to 205.
No details on the county’s newest death were immediately available.
At Pleasant View, 81 residents and 31 staff members have tested positive. COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is particularly threatening to older populations and those with compromised health, so elder care facilities are of especially high risk.
One resident of Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster has died, and another Carroll countian has died as well. At Carroll Lutheran Village 21 residents and five staff members have tested positive, up from 18 residents and two staffers Wednesday.
A total of 85 cases — up from 77 Wednesday — have been reported among people in the “community,” that is, not residents or staff of an elder care facility. Of those 85, 39 are women and 46 are men, while one is between the ages of 10 and 19; 17 are between ages 20 and 29; seven are between ages 30 and 39; 12 between ages 40 and 49; 33 between ages 50 and 59; 10 between ages 60 and 69; three between ages 70 and 79; and two between the ages of 80 and 89.
Board of County Commissioners President Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, will host the county’s first virtual town hall at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to answer questions about the county’s coronavirus response.
“This is all about ensuring our citizens know up-to-date information on the process that everyone is working on and the ability to clear up some things they may be challenged with,” Wantz said.
Nationwide, as of Thursday evening, the coronavirus had resulted in more than 16,200 deaths in the United States out of more than 454,000 people who have tested positive for the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University. The World Health Organization deemed the coronavirus a pandemic March 11.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.
Updates on the number of Maryland cases and other important information can be found on the health department’s COVID-19 webpage at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19/.
