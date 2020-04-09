Carroll County announces 18th death at Mount Airy nursing home

A total of 85 cases — up from 77 Wednesday — have been reported among people in the “community,” that is, not residents or staff of an elder care facility. Of those 85, 39 are women and 46 are men, while one is between the ages of 10 and 19; 17 are between ages 20 and 29; seven are between ages 30 and 39; 12 between ages 40 and 49; 33 between ages 50 and 59; 10 between ages 60 and 69; three between ages 70 and 79; and two between the ages of 80 and 89.