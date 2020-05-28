Second coronavirus death reported at Central Maryland Correctional Facility

Twelve of the new cases were from elder care facilities with seven residents testing positive at Fairhaven in Sykesville, bringing the total there to 47 resident cases. That facility has also seen 23 staff cases (five Carroll countians) and 13 deaths. Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster had two more residents test positive and has now had 45 resident cases and 13 staff cases (12 Carroll countians) with 12 deaths. Longview in Manchester had two residents and one staff member test positive. That facility has had 30 resident cases, nine staff cases and two fatalities.