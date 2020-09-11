No COVID-19 cases at Carroll County living facilities in more than a week; 10 community cases reported Friday

It has been more than a week since any residents or staff members at congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes or group homes, in Carroll County have reported a case of COVID-19.
The Carroll County Health Department hasn’t announced a facilities case since Sept. 3, the only in Carroll since Aug. 19.
Congregate living facilities were the site of the vast majority of cases over the first four months of the coronavirus pandemic and more than 20 such facilities were listed by the health department as having an active outbreak over that time frame. Only three facilities are currently listed, meaning at least two weeks have passed since the last positive test.
Carroll County has seen 678 facilities cases, but only 34 since July 1 and 14 since Aug. 1. Congregate living facilities have accounted for 127 of the 144 COVID-related deaths in Carroll, the most recent announced on Aug. 28.
Ten new community cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, half of them positive tests for people under 30 years old.
Carroll has seen 47 community cases, those occurring in members of the wider community outside of congregate living facilities, this week. The county saw 88 cases last week after 76, combined, the previous two weeks.
Carroll’s positivity rate, the rate at which tests of county residents return positive reported as a seven-day rolling average, is 2.8% through Thursday. The rate, which is based on data from the Maryland Department of Health, has been below 3% since Aug. 3. Maryland reported the statewide rate as of Thursday is 3.76%.
In Carroll, 957 COVID-19 patients have been released from isolation, up 15 from Thursday, according to the health department. A total of 116 community members have been hospitalized with the disease, an increase of three over Thursday.
McDaniel College in Westminster has had eight confirmed COVID-19 tests among its campus population, two of which have been over the past seven days. A total of 1,448 tests have been administered.
According to health department data, Carroll has seen 1,807 total cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Of the 1,129 community members to test positive in Carroll, 22 are younger than 10 years old; 132 are in the 10-19 range; 244 are 20-29 years old; 138 are 30-39; 167 are 40-49; 234 are 50-59; 121 are 60-69; 40 are 70-79; 30 are 80-89; and one is in their 90s. Women have accounted for 583 of the positive tests, and men 546.
Westminster has the most total cases, with 608 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 482, Mount Airy with 223, Manchester with 133, Hampstead with 81, Finksburg with 79, Taneytown with 64, New Windsor with 39, Keymar and Marriottsville with 28 each, Woodbine with 18 and Union Bridge with 17. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.