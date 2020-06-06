Number of Carroll County residents applying for unemployment drops in week ending May 30

Fewer Carroll County residents filed for unemployment benefits in the week ending May 30, compared with the previous week, according to the Maryland Department of Labor.
A total of 682 Carroll countians filed that week, down from the 822 who did so the week before. The week ending May 16, 896 filed, but the rate of unemployment applications was higher the week ending May 9, when 1,328 applied ― and higher still before that.
In the week ending May 2, 2,384 filed for unemployment. That week was the first in which people could file claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, an expanded unemployment insurance program offered through the federal coronavirus relief package. Of those 2,384 people, 931 filed PUA claims.
The next week, 327 Carroll residents filed PUA claims, followed by 248 in the week ending May 16 and 210 in the week ending May 23. In the week ending May 30, 144 filed PUA claims.
Local unemployment remains far higher than the usual before the COVID-19 pandemic. Just 31 Carroll countians filed unemployment insurance claims the first week of March.
The week ending May 2 was also the first in which people could file claims for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, an aid program that extends benefits by 13 weeks and offers them an extra $600 a week. The week ending May 2, 57 Carroll countians filed PEUC claims, compared with 20 the following week, 14 in the week ending May 16 and nine in the week ending May 23. Eight filed claims in the week ending May 30.
The pandemic of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has forced businesses to close and companies to furlough or lay-off employees while measures have been put in place to limit the spread of the virus. This past week, Gov. Larry Hogan moved on to “Stage 2” of his administration’s reopening plan, allowing more nonessential businesses to reopen with some limitations.
A total of 855 Carroll countians filed for unemployment in the week ending April 25, 1,069 filed in the week ending April 18, 1,423 filed in the week ending April 11, 2,979 filed the week ending April 4 and 2,685 filed in the week that ended March 28.
Across Maryland, a total of 43,095 claims for unemployment benefits were filed the week ending May 30. That’s a slight decrease compared to the previous week, when 48,963 people filed for unemployment assistance.
In total, Maryland residents have filed 705,734 jobless claims in the past 11 weeks, data from the state Department of Labor shows.
Nearly 1.9 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits the week ending May 30, the ninth straight decline since applications spiked in mid-March. A total of 42.7 million people have applied for unemployment benefits since mid-March.
Residents who typically work full time or part time are eligible for unemployment. A list of frequently asked questions about COVID-19 and Maryland’s Unemployment Insurance Benefits Administration is available at http://labor.maryland.gov/employment/uicovidfaqs.shtml.
Latest Coronavirus
The Associated Press contributed to this article.