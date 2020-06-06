Number of Carroll County residents applying for unemployment drops in week ending May 30

The week ending May 2 was also the first in which people could file claims for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, an aid program that extends benefits by 13 weeks and offers them an extra $600 a week. The week ending May 2, 57 Carroll countians filed PEUC claims, compared with 20 the following week, 14 in the week ending May 16 and nine in the week ending May 23. Eight filed claims in the week ending May 30.