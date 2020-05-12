Carroll County announces first COVID-19 case at Sykesville assisted-living facility, among other cases

Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 247 across two ZIP codes. Mount Airy has 132, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 112, Hampstead with 22, Taneytown with 20, Manchester with 15, Finksburg with 13 and New Windsor with nine. There have been 16 cases in other Carroll ZIP codes. (Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer to protect confidentiality.)