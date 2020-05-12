Carroll County announces first COVID-19 case at Sykesville assisted-living facility, among other cases

The Carroll County Health Department on Tuesday announced the first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, at Sun Valley at The Homestead in Sykesville.
According to the county’s figures, 586 cases have been confirmed countywide, as increase of six from Monday, and 69 deaths. Of those, 314 cases and 64 deaths have been residents or staff members of long-term care facilities.
Because COVID-19 tends to be more dangerous for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions, long-term care facilities are particularly vulnerable to localized outbreaks.
Sun Valley’s Sykesville location is a 16-bed assisted-living residence, according to its website. Including that location, there are eight facilities in Carroll with an active outbreak.
- Westminster Healthcare Center has seen 64 resident cases with 10 deaths and 12 staff cases (four Carroll residents).
- Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster has seen 43 resident cases, up by one since Monday, with nine deaths and 13 staff cases (12 Carroll residents).
- Fairhaven in Sykesville has seen 38 resident cases with 11 deaths and nine staff cases, up by one since Monday (one Carroll resident).
- Three resident cases at Birch Manor Healthcare Center in Sykesville were reclassified Tuesday as staff cases, all three from Carroll County. Two Birch Manor residents have died.
- Lorien Mount Airy has seen three resident cases and six staff cases (three Carroll residents).
- Springfield Hospital Center in Sykesville has seen eight staff cases (two Carroll residents)
- Brinton Woods Health and Rehab Center at Winfield has seen one resident case and two staff cases (no Carroll residents).
Facilities without active outbreaks have seen 122 cases and 32 deaths.
Pleasant View, the first facility in Carroll to see a COVID-19 outbreak, has had 84 resident cases with 27 deaths and 42 staff cases with one death. But as of Monday afternoon, Pleasant View is no longer listed as the site of an active outbreak, meaning at least 14 days have passed since the onset of a case.
A total of 124 Carroll residents have tested positive but are no longer considered sick (at least 72 hours have passed since recovery and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first occurred). There have been 41 hospitalizations of community members.
Of Carroll’s 272 community cases — cases involving people who aren’t residents or staff members of long-term care facilities — six are younger than 10 years old; 12 are in the 10-19 range; 43 are 20-29 years old; 46 are 30-39; 34 are 40-49; 83 are 50-59; 32 are 60-69; eight are 70-79; and eight are 80-89.
Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 247 across two ZIP codes. Mount Airy has 132, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 112, Hampstead with 22, Taneytown with 20, Manchester with 15, Finksburg with 13 and New Windsor with nine. There have been 16 cases in other Carroll ZIP codes. (Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer to protect confidentiality.)
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.