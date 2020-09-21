Carroll County seeking coronavirus relief funding from governor’s office for police, courts, youth services

Together We Own It, another local nonprofit, serves youth through the Rise Up Community Center in Westminster. It is requesting about $45,600 to serve youth ages 0 to 24, and their families, who have or are at risk for behavioral health concerns or adverse childhood experiences, Hardinger said. At least nine agencies and organizations will work together on a virtual platform to provide case management, education, mentoring, advocacy and support. The county Department of Citizen Services will provide the virtual platform, for which it is requesting $10,000 from the state.