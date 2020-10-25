Carroll County commissioners doling out $1.89M in COVID-19 relief funds, pledge $500K for restaurants, businesses

Various municipalities requested about $386,000 in total. County government spokesperson Chris Winebrenner provided a breakdown of the requests. Westminster will receive $230,000 for administrative leave, sick leave, unemployment, personal protective equipment and to set up a second public works office. Taneytown gets about $14,550 to purchase technology for commissions and boards to meet remotely. Sykesville will receive $35,000 to allow for virtual meeting capacity within the town hall. Manchester will spend $50,000 on ultraviolet lighting units for disinfecting surfaces. Hampstead asked for $40,260 for law enforcement hazard pay, a video camera in the meeting room and air purifiers. New Windsor requested $16,240 for tablets/technology for virtual meetings and cameras for monitoring the town hall. Union Bridge and Mount Airy did not request funding.