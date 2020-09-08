42 Carroll County residents, over half of them under 30, confirmed with COVID-19 over Labor Day weekend

Spokesperson Rachel Turner said in an email Friday that the health department is unsure what is behind the increase, but one possible factor is residents getting tested ahead of vacations or moves to college campuses. Plus, she said, “It could also be from people relaxing and not following face covering and social distancing measures, or people attending more large events and family gatherings without taking precautions. This is why we need to look at multiple weeks of data in order to determine trends.”