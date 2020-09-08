42 Carroll County residents, over half of them under 30, confirmed with COVID-19 over Labor Day weekend

Over the Labor Day weekend, the Carroll County Health Department confirmed a total of 42 new cases of COVID-19 among community members, more than half of which were among people younger than 30.
Of those new cases, 22 were from Friday or Saturday, meaning they’re added to last week’s total. That leaves the week starting Aug. 30 with 89 positive tests — more than double the prior week’s 37 and not far behind the record of 110, set the week of July 26. (One case reported last week was reclassified to a different week.) That ended four consecutive weeks of decreasing community cases.
So far, there have been 19 cases this week. One of the cases announced Tuesday was found to be from the week of Aug. 16.
Spokesperson Rachel Turner said in an email Friday that the health department is unsure what is behind the increase, but one possible factor is residents getting tested ahead of vacations or moves to college campuses. Plus, she said, “It could also be from people relaxing and not following face covering and social distancing measures, or people attending more large events and family gatherings without taking precautions. This is why we need to look at multiple weeks of data in order to determine trends.”
A dozen of the 42 new cases were traced to Carroll residents between the ages of 10 and 19, and others between the ages of 20 and 29 accounted for 13 more.
The 42-case increase includes several different days, but it comes after 23 cases were reported Friday. That was the highest daily total since 31 were reported on Aug. 14 — though 13 of those were later removed from the data. Prior to that, 28 cases had been reported on July 31 during the worst week Carroll has experienced in terms of community cases.
According to health department data, Carroll has seen 1,780 total COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday.
Carroll’s positivity rate, the rate at which tests of county residents return positive reported as a seven-day rolling average, is 2.73% as of Monday. The rate, which is based on data from the Maryland Department of Health, was 2.95% Saturday, the highest it has been since Aug. 2. The statewide rate as of Monday is 3.68%.
Cases in Carroll’s congregate living facilities, including nursing homes and group homes, remained at 678. These facilities still account for most of the county’s deaths attributed to COVID-19 — 127 of 144 — but few cases have originated from them in the past couple of months.
The health department now considers two of these facilities, Brightview Westminster Ridge and Brinton Woods Health and Rehabilitation Center at Winfield, to no longer have an active outbreak, meaning at least 14 days have passed since the onset of the most recent case at each location.
As of Tuesday, 925 COVID-19 patients have been released from isolation, up from 887 Friday, according to the health department, and there has been one more hospitalization for the disease since Friday, raising that total to 112.
McDaniel College in Westminster has had eight confirmed COVID-19 tests among its campus population, two of which have been over the past seven days. A total of 1,296 tests have been administered.
Of the 1,102 community members to test positive in Carroll, 22 are younger than 10 years old; 127 are in the 10-19 range; 238 are 20-29 years old; 135 are 30-39; 163 are 40-49; 230 are 50-59; 118 are 60-69; 40 are 70-79; 28 are 80-89; and one is in their 90s. Women have accounted for 568 of the positive tests, and men 534.
Westminster has the most reported cases, with 604 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 474, Mount Airy with 219, Manchester with 128, Hampstead with 79, Finksburg with 77, Taneytown with 64, New Windsor with 39, Keymar with 28, Marriottsville with 27, Woodbine with 18 and Union Bridge with 17. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.