Carroll County sees slight COVID-19 uptick, with 13 new cases reported Wednesday

Two more probable cases in Carroll were reported Tuesday, bringing that number to 69. These “probable” cases stem from Carroll countians who tested positive with what’s called an antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites such as the one at the Carroll County Agriculture Center, according to health department spokesperson Maggie Kunz. The CDC considers such test results as “presumptive laboratory evidence,” Kunz said, so the health department will not consider these results as confirmed cases.