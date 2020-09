Carroll County adds 8 COVID-19 cases, keeping pace for week-over-week decline

Five more probable cases were reported Friday, bringing that total to 60. These “probable” cases stem from Carroll countians who tested positive with what’s called an antigen test — rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites such as the one at the Carroll County Agriculture Center — according to health department spokesperson Maggie Kunz. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers such test results as “presumptive laboratory evidence,” Kunz said, so the health department will not consider these results as confirmed cases.