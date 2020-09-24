10 COVID-19 cases reported in Carroll County, with return to school halls and fields on horizon

Five more probable cases were reported Thursday, bringing that total to 55. These “probable” cases stem from Carroll countians who tested positive with what’s called an antigen test — rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites like the one at the Carroll County Agricultural Center — according to health department spokesperson Maggie Kunz. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers such test results as “presumptive laboratory evidence,” Kunz said, so the health department will not consider these results as confirmed cases.