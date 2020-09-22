Death from COVID-19 reported in Carroll County for second straight day, after weeks without one

Carroll County went over three weeks without seeing a death related to COVID-19, but now two have been confirmed in two days.
The Carroll County Health Department reported Tuesday that another resident of Westminster Healthcare Center has died after contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. A total of 92 residents at that facility have tested positive, and 20 have now died.
That raises the county’s death toll to 146, and 129 of those have been from cases originating in congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes.
Also on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported that the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 200,000, a number that is by far the highest in the world and is equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 67 days. And that number is still climbing, with the daily average of deaths close to 770.
Carroll County continues to see cases spread through the population outside of congregate living facilities, though the weekly rate of new cases has declined for the past two straight weeks.
Last week, 53 community cases were reported, down from 74 the prior week (and 88 the week before that). County Health Officer Ed Singer has said he wants to see weekly case totals consistently lower than 35 before schools widely reopen for in-person instruction. Since the week beginning July 19, last week’s number was lower than all but the week beginning Aug. 16, when 39 were recorded, and the following week, which saw 37.
Three more community cases were reported Tuesday, raising the case total among residents outside of congregate living facilities to 1,220.
Two more probable cases were reported, bringing that total to 47. These “probable” cases stem from Carroll countians who tested positive with what’s called an antigen test — rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites like the one at the Carroll County Agricultural Center — according to health department spokesperson Maggie Kunz. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers such test results as “presumptive laboratory evidence,” Kunz said, so the health department will not consider these results as confirmed cases.
Carroll’s positivity rate, reported as a seven-day rolling average, dropped again, to 1.32% through Monday — the lowest it has been since Aug. 23, when it was 1.27%. The statewide rate Maryland reports has dropped to 2.65%, its lowest level.
According to health department data, the number of Carroll countians who have been released from isolation after contracting COVID-19 increased by six since Monday to 1,102. And the number of community members who have been hospitalized rose by one, to 120.
McDaniel College has reported a total of 11 positive COVID-19 tests among its campus population, from a total of 1,776 tests administered.
Of the 1,220 community members to test positive in Carroll, 23 are younger than 10 years old; 147 are in the 10-19 range; 275 are 20-29 years old; 151 are 30-39; 173 are 40-49; 247 are 50-59; 129 are 60-69; 42 are 70-79; 32 are 80-89; and one is in their 90s. Women have accounted for 629 of the positive tests, and men 591.
According to health department data, countywide, Carroll has seen 1,901 total cases. Westminster has the most, with 639 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 504, Mount Airy with 232, Manchester with 139, Hampstead with 90, Finksburg with 88, Taneytown with 66, New Windsor with 40, Marriottsville with 29, Keymar with 28, Woodbine with 22 and Union Bridge with 17. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.