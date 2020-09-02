Carroll County announces another dozen COVID-19 cases; Sykesville nursing home is fined $315K

According to health department data, Carroll has seen 1,702 total COVID-19 cases. Westminster has the most, with 573 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 458, Mount Airy with 212, Manchester with 123, Finksburg with 76, Hampstead with 68, Taneytown with 64, New Windsor with 38, Keymar with 28, Marriottsville with 23, Woodbine with 18 and Union Bridge with 17. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.