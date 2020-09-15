Carroll County adds 8 more COVID-19 cases, officials say

The Carroll County Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the week’s total to 23 so far.
All eight of those cases were among members of the wider community, outside of congregate living facilities such as nursing homes. Last week, there were 74 community cases — down from 88 the previous week but higher than each of the four weeks before that. One of the cases reported Tuesday was traced to last week, a health department spokesperson said.
County Health Officer Ed Singer said Monday that recent contact tracing has meant reaching out to more people who had come into close contact with someone who tested positive, and he emphasized that social distancing and face coverings are still essential for reducing spread of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
According to health department data, Carroll has seen 1,861 total cases of COVID-19.
Carroll’s positivity rate, the rate at which tests of county residents return positive reported as a seven-day rolling average, increased slightly to 2.63% as of Monday. The rate, which is based on data from the Maryland Department of Health, has been below 3% since Aug. 3. Maryland reported the statewide rate as 3.62%.
McDaniel College in Westminster has reported 10 positive COVID-19 tests among its campus population. A total of 1,584 tests have been administered as of Tuesday.
The health department reported that 1,018 Carroll countians have been released from isolation, an increase of 14 since Monday. The number of community members who have been hospitalized increased by one since Monday, to 117.
Of the 1,179 community members to test positive in Carroll, 23 are younger than 10 years old; 142 are in the 10-19 range; 259 are 20-29 years old; 144 are 30-39; 171 are 40-49; 243 are 50-59; 125 are 60-69; 41 are 70-79; 30 are 80-89; and one is in their 90s. Women have accounted for 614 of the positive tests, and men 565.
Westminster has the most total cases, with 625 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 495, Mount Airy with 227, Manchester with 139, Hampstead with 86, Finksburg with 81, Taneytown with 65, New Windsor with 40, Marriottsville with 29, Keymar with 28, Woodbine with 22 and Union Bridge with 17. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.