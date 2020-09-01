13 new COVID-19 cases announced in Carroll County; new data released on hospitalizations and deaths

The Carroll County Health Department on Tuesday announced 13 new COVID-19 cases and also reported on its website for the first time the number of intensive care unit beds in use at Carroll Hospital — as well as a breakdown of coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths in Carroll by age group.
While 13 new community cases were reported, Carroll saw a net increase of 12 because one of the cases reported Monday was later found to be from outside the county. That means Carroll has seen 22 new cases over three days this week, trending higher than the 36 Carroll saw last week or the 37 the week prior.
According to the data now being listed on the Carroll County COVID-19 cases page of the health department website, only three ICU beds were in use on Aug. 31, matching the lowest number for any day in August.
County Health Officer Ed Singer has said that Carroll Hospital resources could become overtaxed if more than 10 ICU beds are needed on a given day. That level was exceeded over four days last month — Aug. 14-16 and Aug. 25 — but never rose above 11.
The new data shows that 235 Carroll countians had been hospitalized for COVID-19 through Aug. 20, with the majority being older people. The data shows three hospitalizations and zero deaths among those younger than 18, 27 hospitalizations and one death for those in the 18-44 age group, 71 hospitalizations and 16 deaths among those aged 45-64, and 134 hospitalizations and 124 deaths among those 65 and older.
The health department also announced Tuesday that its COVID-19 testing site at the Carroll County Agricultural Center will not offer testing on Sunday, Sept. 6, because of the Labor Day holiday. Testing will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Testing is held on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon. An appointment is necessary.
Carroll has now seen 1,013 community cases — those occurring among members of the wider community, living outside of congregate living facilities such as nursing homes and group homes — with 880 having been released from isolation. All 13 of the cases announced Tuesday were among community members.
Carroll County’s positivity rate increased slightly Tuesday to 1.81%. The state rate is 3.39%.
The health department announced no new positive tests in congregate living facilities. While nearly 90% of the coronavirus deaths in Carroll County have been staff members or residents of such facilities, only 13 new cases were reported in August for a total of 677. Carroll has seen 144 coronavirus-related fatalities to date, with 127 from congregate living facilities and 17 from the wider community.
McDaniel College in Westminster has thus far reported six positive cases among its campus population from a total of 1,079 tests administered since Aug. 14.
Of the community members to test positive in Carroll, 21 are younger than 10 years old; 105 are in the 10-19 range; 212 are 20-29 years old; 130 are 30-39; 156 are 40-49; 219 are 50-59; 105 are 60-69; 40 are 70-79; 24 are 80-89; and one is in their 90s. Women have accounted for 511 of the positive tests, and men 502.
According to health department data, Carroll has seen 1,690 total COVID-19 cases. Westminster has the most, with 570 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 453, Mount Airy with 211, Manchester with 122, Finksburg with 75, Hampstead with 68, Taneytown with 64, New Windsor with 38, Keymar with 28, Marriottsville with 22, Woodbine with 18 and Union Bridge with 17. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Latest Coronavirus
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.