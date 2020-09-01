13 new COVID-19 cases announced in Carroll County; new data released on hospitalizations and deaths

The new data shows that 235 Carroll countians had been hospitalized for COVID-19 through Aug. 20, with the majority being older people. The data shows three hospitalizations and zero deaths among those younger than 18, 27 hospitalizations and one death for those in the 18-44 age group, 71 hospitalizations and 16 deaths among those aged 45-64, and 134 hospitalizations and 124 deaths among those 65 and older.