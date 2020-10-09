Carroll County sees lowest daily COVID-19 case total since Sept. 22, but database issue could be a factor

For the sixth week in a row, Carroll County’s weekly total has exceeded the maximum level that the health department wants to see in order to avoid “higher risk” for virus transmission when school buildings reopen (with one day of cases still pending for this week). Based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Carroll County remains in the “high risk” level of COVID-19 being spread within school buildings and would need to stay below a weekly rate of 42 total cases in order to lower that risk level to “moderate,” according to the health department.