Carroll County adds 14 COVID-19 cases, continues last week’s stepped-up pace

Health department officials have targeted a weekly rate of 42 total cases, which would drop Carroll into the “moderate” risk of transmission according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, although state guidance allows school system to open in a hybrid model with higher weekly numbers. The most recent week when Carroll’s community case total was below 42 was the week of Aug. 23, health department data shows. Congregate living facilities accounted for most cases in the first weeks after the pandemic struck, as well as 130 of 147 deaths from the virus to date in Carroll, but only six new cases among staff or residents have been reported since Sept. 1.