Carroll County adds 14 COVID-19 cases, continues last week’s stepped-up pace

Fourteen new community cases of COVID-19 were announced by the health department on Wednesday, four of which were actually positive tests from last week, bringing Carroll County’s total this week to 31 and increasing last week’s total to 63.
With 31 positive tests midway through the week, according to Carroll County Health Department data, Carroll is tracking at roughly the same pace as last week. Carroll saw 44 cases the week before last. The total for the week of Sept. 13 was decreased Wednesday by one, to 53, when a duplicate entry was discovered, a department spokesperson said.
These numbers are particularly relevant right now because Carroll County Public Schools is using total cases and community cases as factors in determining when to reopen school buildings under a hybrid model. CCPS is planning to have students return to in-person learning — half of students on Mondays and Tuesday, the other half on Thursdays and Fridays — beginning Oct. 19, if is decided that it is safe to do so.
Health department officials have targeted a weekly rate of 42 total cases, which would drop Carroll into the “moderate” risk of transmission according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, although state guidance allows school system to open in a hybrid model with higher weekly numbers. The most recent week when Carroll’s community case total was below 42 was the week of Aug. 23, health department data shows. Congregate living facilities accounted for most cases in the first weeks after the pandemic struck, as well as 130 of 147 deaths from the virus to date in Carroll, but only six new cases among staff or residents have been reported since Sept. 1.
The health department considers two congregate living facilities to have active outbreaks, adding Springfield Hospital after a staff member who lives outside of Carroll County tested positive.
All of the cases announced Wednesday were members of the community.
McDaniel College again had no new cases and has reported 15 positive results among members of the campus community out of 2,168 total tests since Aug. 14.
Carroll’s positivity rate, reported as a seven-day rolling average, dropped to 1.87 through Tuesday. The statewide rate that Maryland reports declined to 2.9%.
The health department reported three more probable cases of COVID-19, bringing that number to 73. These “probable” cases stem from Carroll countians who tested positive with what’s called an antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites, so the department doesn’t consider these results as confirmed cases.
To date, 1,182 Carroll countians have been released from isolation, an increase of 12 since Tuesday. The number of community members who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic increased by one to 127.
Of the 1,348 community members to test positive in Carroll, 26 are younger than 10 years old; 175 are in the 10-19 range; 295 are 20-29 years old; 163 are 30-39; 196 are 40-49; 269 are 50-59; 143 are 60-69; 46 are 70-79; 34 are 80-89; and two are in their 90s. Women have accounted for 693 of the positive tests, and men 655.
According to health department data, Carroll has now seen 2,031 total cases. Westminster has seen the most with 674 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 533, Mount Airy with 256, Manchester with 140, Hampstead with 98, Finksburg with 93, Taneytown with 76, New Windsor with 43, Marriottsville with 35, Keymar with 28, Woodbine with 27 and Union Bridge with 19. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.