Early in week, Carroll County on pace to again exceed health department’s target COVID-19 rate

One day after Carroll County passed the milestone of 2,000 total COVID-19 cases, the pace of new residents testing positive continued with 11 more cases Tuesday.
All 11 of the cases reported by the Carroll County Health Department are among residents not living in congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes. One case, though, was traced to last week, raising that week’s case total to 59. So far this week, there have been 21.
After 88 cases were confirmed the week of Aug. 30, the weekly rate has declined each week — until last week, which was higher than the prior week’s 44 and higher than the total of 54 the week of Sept. 13.
Carroll County Public Schools is currently planning to switch to a partly in-person model on Oct. 19, but last week’s increase moves the county further away from the weekly rate of 42 cases that health department is targeting in order for there to be a “moderate” risk of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, being transmitted in schools.
With Carroll already at half of that target as of Tuesday, in order to finish under 42 weekly cases, the county would need to average between five and six cases each day through Saturday.
The most recent week when Carroll’s community case total was below 42 — without counting congregate living facility cases — was the week of Aug. 23, health department data shows. The 42-case weekly rate, calculated based on recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, would include cases originating from congregate living facilities, though only five such cases were announced in September.
Congregate living facilities accounted for most cases in the first weeks after the pandemic struck, as well as 130 of 147 deaths from the virus to date in Carroll, but have seen few cases in recent weeks. The health department only considers one facility, Lorien Taneytown, to have an active outbreak, meaning it’s the only one that has had a case confirmed within the past 14 days. That facility has seen a total of eight cases, four residents and four staffers, three of whom live outside of the county.
Carroll’s positivity rate, reported as a seven-day rolling average, dipped back below 2%, to 1.97% through Monday. The statewide rate that Maryland reports declined for the first time in 11 days, to 2.95%.
The health department reported one more probable case of COVID-19, bringing that number to 70. These “probable” cases stem from Carroll countians who tested positive with what’s called an antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites, so the department doesn’t consider these results as confirmed cases.
McDaniel College has reported 15 positive results among members of the campus community, out of 2,104 total tests since Aug. 14.
To date, 1,143 Carroll countians have been released from isolation, an increase of eight since Thursday. The total of community members who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic was flat at 124.
Of the 1,324 community members to test positive in Carroll, 26 are younger than 10 years old; 173 are in the 10-19 range; 292 are 20-29 years old; 162 are 30-39; 190 are 40-49; 267 are 50-59; 143 are 60-69; 46 are 70-79; 34 are 80-89; and two are in their 90s. Women have accounted for 687 of the positive tests, and men 648.
According to health department data, Westminster has seen the most total cases, with 673 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 532, Mount Airy with 254, Manchester with 140, Hampstead with 95, Finksburg with 92, Taneytown with 76, New Windsor with 43, Marriottsville with 35, Keymar with 28, Woodbine with 23 and Union Bridge with 19. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Latest Coronavirus
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.