Early in week, Carroll County on pace to again exceed health department’s target COVID-19 rate

Congregate living facilities accounted for most cases in the first weeks after the pandemic struck, as well as 130 of 147 deaths from the virus to date in Carroll, but have seen few cases in recent weeks. The health department only considers one facility, Lorien Taneytown, to have an active outbreak, meaning it’s the only one that has had a case confirmed within the past 14 days. That facility has seen a total of eight cases, four residents and four staffers, three of whom live outside of the county.