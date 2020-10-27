Carroll County sees 14 new COVID-19 cases, half among community members in their 60s

Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday afternoon by the Carroll County Health Department, all of them members of the community over the age of 40 and half in their 60s.
Through three days this week, 27 community cases have been announced, putting Carroll on pace for a week similar to the last four. The health department announced 63 community cases (64 total) last week after seeing 60 the previous week, 70 the week prior to that and 63 the week beginning Sept. 27.
McDaniel College has reported no new cases over the past week. McDaniel has seen 17 members of its campus community test positive for COVID-19 out of a total of 2,528 tests conducted since Aug. 14.
The health department reported three new probable cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing that total to 116. These “probable” cases stem from Carroll countians who tested positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
To date, 1,425 Carroll countians have been released from isolation, an increase of 12 since Monday. The number of community members who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic rose by one to 132.
Carroll’s positivity rate, reported as a seven-day rolling average, remained essentially flat at 2.22%, through Monday. The statewide rate rose to 3.35%.
Of the 1,538 community members to test positive in Carroll, 30 are younger than 10 years old; 192 are in the 10-19 range; 321 are 20-29 years old; 189 are 30-39; 224 are 40-49; 304 are 50-59; 174 are 60-69; 63 are 70-79; 39 are 80-89; and two are in their 90s. Women have accounted for 798 of the positive tests, and men 740.
According to health department data, Carroll has now seen 2,225 total cases. Westminster has seen the most with 756 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 568, Mount Airy with 272, Manchester with 148, Hampstead with 110, Finksburg with 107, Taneytown with 86, New Windsor with 47, Marriottsville with 37, Woodbine with 33, Keymar with 30, and Union Bridge with 21. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Latest Coronavirus
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.