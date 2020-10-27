Carroll County sees 14 new COVID-19 cases, half among community members in their 60s

According to health department data, Carroll has now seen 2,225 total cases. Westminster has seen the most with 756 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 568, Mount Airy with 272, Manchester with 148, Hampstead with 110, Finksburg with 107, Taneytown with 86, New Windsor with 47, Marriottsville with 37, Woodbine with 33, Keymar with 30, and Union Bridge with 21. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.