Carroll County sees third COVID-19 death of over-65 community member in 8 days

According to health department data, Carroll has now seen 2,160 total cases. Westminster has seen the most with 736 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 553, Mount Airy with 267, Manchester with 146, Finksburg with 104, Hampstead with 102, Taneytown with 80, New Windsor with 45, Marriottsville with 36, Woodbine with 31, Keymar with 30, and Union Bridge with 20. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.