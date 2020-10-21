Carroll County sees third COVID-19 death of over-65 community member in 8 days

The Carroll County Health Department announced Wednesday the third death of a community member from COVID-19 in just over a week, after more than seven weeks had passed without a fatality among residents living outside nursing homes and other facilities.
The deceased was described by a health department spokesperson as a woman in the 65-and-older age bracket. On both Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, the health department announced a coronavirus-related death of an over-65 member of the community. Prior to last week, the most recent community fatality from COVID-19 had been announced on Aug. 24.
“We have seen cases increase in older age groups in the last few weeks, and older adults are at higher risk for serious illness and death from COVID-19,” Rachel Turner, a health department spokesperson, said via email. “It’s concerning, but we were expecting the spread into older age groups (it’s what’s going on nationally as well) and we will continue to monitor.”
Twenty members of the Carroll County community living outside of congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes and group homes, have now died, according to health department data, bring to 150 the total number of county deaths attributed to the virus.
Seven new community cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday. There have been 26 new cases announced this week, tracking a bit lower than recent weeks. Carroll saw 60 new cases in total last week and 70 the week before that.
Carroll’s positivity rate, reported as a seven-day rolling average, rose slightly, to 1.74%, as of Tuesday. The statewide rate that Maryland reports dipped slightly to 3.11%.
The health department reported two more probable cases of COVID-19, bringing that number to 95. These “probable” cases stem from Carroll countians who tested positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
To date, 1,366 Carroll countians have been released from isolation, an increase of 27 since Tuesday. The number of community members who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic stayed flat at 129.
McDaniel College has seen 17 members of its campus community test positive for COVID-19 out of a total of 2,460 tests conducted since Aug. 14.
Of the 1,474 community members to test positive in Carroll, 28 are younger than 10 years old; 188 are in the 10-19 range; 312 are 20-29 years old; 182 are 30-39; 217 are 40-49; 289 are 50-59; 161 are 60-69; 58 are 70-79; 37 are 80-89; and two are in their 90s. Women have accounted for 762 of the positive tests, and men 712.
According to health department data, Carroll has now seen 2,160 total cases. Westminster has seen the most with 736 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 553, Mount Airy with 267, Manchester with 146, Finksburg with 104, Hampstead with 102, Taneytown with 80, New Windsor with 45, Marriottsville with 36, Woodbine with 31, Keymar with 30, and Union Bridge with 20. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.